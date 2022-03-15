Rayon Sports Unveils New Jersey 

Rwanda premier league giants Rayon sports football club in partnership with their long-term sponsor Skol Breweries Ltd. unveiled new home, away and third kit ahead of 2022 Peace cup that scheduled from this Wednesday 16th March.

The ceremony takes place today 15th March from Skol Breweries headquarters at Nzove, Nyarugenge District-Kigali where the team use to highlighting its new activities.

The kit has been designed to accommodate their sponsor SKOL and the traditional blue and white colours as usual have been prominently maintained.

Apart from the kits, the team also launched the Fan jersey that has a unique design which will be sold at Rwf 15,000 to a fan who wants to wear it, This jersey will be on sale at the Rayon Sports team offices.