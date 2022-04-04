Bank of Kigali Awarded Best Bank In Rwanda

Bank of Kigali , in background is Kenya Commercial Bank in the heart of Kigali cityThe Global Finance has awarded the Bank of Kigalil(BK), the best bank in Rwanda during its 29th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

The organization writes that the winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

BK fulfilled criteria considered by Global Finance including the growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products.

Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

According to Global Finance, winners were chosen in more than 150 countries and territories across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

In Africa, honorees that were awarded come from 36 countries and territories.

Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance writes: “Following on the enormous difficulties brought by the pandemic, these changes demand increased attention to global commercial relationships. Our awards support decision-makers in selecting the best financial partners.”

All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.

In selecting these top banks, Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective.

Meanwhile, Standard Bank emerged the best regional bank for Africa.