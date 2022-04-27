Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda Ltd Pledges To Fight Against Genocide Denial

Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda Ltd−Rwanda’s supplier of electronic gadgets has paid tribute to 250,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi laid to rest at Kigali Genocide Memorial and pledged to fight genocide denial and ideology.

Officials and staff of the company conducted the visit on April 26 where they also pledged to teach the young generation about the tragedy.

“Hotpoint workforce is essentially the youth who were born after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. It is important for hem to know the history that will constitute basis of their future endevours,” Divine Uwituje, Administration Manager at Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda Ltd said.

“We have learnt a lot. God created us as one, we are supposed to take care of great achievements through learning from our bitter history.”

Cathia Uwamahoro, a Rwandan Cricket star who also works at Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda Ltd said that visiting Kigali Genocide Memorial helps the young generation to see and learn the facts about the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

“Visiting Kigali Genocide Memorial helps us know where we came from and where we are going. Many young people participated in the Genocide. Know that history informs our fight against Genocide ideology,” Uwamahoro said.