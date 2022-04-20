President Kagame, PM Boris Johnson Speak on Phone

President Paul Kagame and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on phone on Tuesday evening as the two leaders reiterated their commitment to see through the implementation of the partnership between the two countries to address the migrant crisis.

A statement released by 10 Downing Street, the Office of the UK Prime Minister indicates that the call between President Kagame and Premier Johnson centred on the partnership announced last week which will see the UK send asylum seekers to Rwanda as a deterrent measure to address global refugee crisis.

“The Prime Minister thanked the President for his country’s joint commitment to addressing the global challenge of illegal migration through our world-first Migration and Economic Development Partnership,”

“The Prime Minister reiterated his determination to work closely with Rwanda to tackle this pressing issue and break the business model of people smuggling gangs, whilst supporting refugees through safe and legal routes,” the statement reads.

The Prime Minister also set out the UK’s support for Ukraine and the need for the international community to come together against Russia’s unjustified invasion.

The statement adds that both leaders looked forward to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda in June.