Rwanda Draw Senegal for 2023 Afcon Qualifiers

Rwanda’s Amavubi will play Senegal, Mozambique and Benin to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Ivory Coast .

The draw was held in Johannesburg, South Africa in super sports Studios on this Tuesday night and Amavubi, drawn out of Pot 4, were pitted in Group L of the qualifiers.

The Amavubi stars have failed many editions since the last time in 2004, and now will try their luck once again to see if they can rise again Rwandan flag in Afcon that will held in Ivory Coast in 2023.

As we are waiting fixtures, Amavubi stars new head coach Carlos Alós Ferrer will start their campaign for 2023 Afcon qualifiers on 30th May this year for day 1 and 14th June for day 2.

The leaders of each group alongside the best three second placed teams will qualify for the AFCON 3023 and hosts Ivory Coast will also be part of the qualifiers.