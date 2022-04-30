PSG’s Ramos, Draxler, and Navas In Kigali 

Three stars from the Paris Saint-Germain football club have arrived in Kigali.

They include defender Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and forward Julian Draxler.

Their visit is arranged through the Paris Saint-Germain football club’s current partnership deal with Visit Rwanda.

It’s the first visit by Paris Saint-Germain football club or PSG players since Rwanda and the French-based Football giant signed a three-year sponsorship deal in 2019.

They arrived today, following the announcement to visit the country yesterday in a highly awaited visit to Rwanda by Ramos, in a video posted by the PSG.

In the video, Ramos exhibited the Visit Rwanda log at the back of his training kit and confirmed that he and his colleagues are visiting Rwanda.

“I am going to pack my bag because I am going to the Volcanoes Park. Because I want to meet the baby gorillas…,” Ramos said.

Draxler and Navas said they are looking forward to getting to “know Rwandan culture and see the gorillas.”

Showing excitement in a video, Draxler added that the visit will be something he was looking forward to.

“Honestly, I can’t wait to go there with the team to explore the Big Five,” Draxler added.