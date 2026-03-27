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With President Kagame in Attendance, Rwanda Beat Grenada 4–0 at Amahoro Stadium

by Davis Mugume
written by Davis Mugume

Amavubi celebrate after scoring a goal in the ongoing FIFA Series match at Amahoro Stadium.

KIGALI — Rwanda’s national football team, Amavubi, secured a 4–0 victory over Grenada in a FIFA Series match played at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday evening.

The match was attended by President Paul Kagame, with thousands of fans filling the magnificent stadium.

It was one of the first major matches hosted at the upgraded Amahoro Stadium, which has a capacity of about 45,000 spectators.

Fans turned out in large numbers, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the game.

Rwanda took the lead just before halftime and maintained control in the second half, adding three more goals to seal a comfortable win.

Mickels Leroy-Jacques scored twice, while the rest of the team maintained a disciplined performance, keeping Grenada from scoring and securing a clean sheet.

Beyond the result, the match highlighted Rwanda’s continued efforts to host international sporting events.

In recent years, the country has hosted competitions such as the Basketball Africa League at BK Arena and the Tour du Rwanda, attracting regional and international participation.

The Amahoro Stadium match added to this growing track record, with strong attendance and smooth organization.

Amavubi will now turn their attention to the FIFA Series final.

 

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