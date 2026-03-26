Kigali Lights Up as FIFA Series 2026 Kicks Off in Style

KIGALI – The FIFA Series 2026 has burst into life in Kigali with a mix of football, spectacle, and international flair, as Rwanda hosts the global friendly tournament for the first time, drawing teams, officials, and fans from across continents.

The newly upgraded Kigali Pelé Stadium set the tone with a blend of modern infrastructure and a vibrant match day atmosphere.

Freshly renovated stands, bright tournament branding, and newly installed LED advertising screens framed the opening fixture, giving the venue a polished, international feel as fans streamed in for the first kickoff.

In the opening match, Aruba made a strong statement with a commanding 4–1 victory over Macau in the Group B clash. By halftime, Aruba had already taken firm control with a 3–0 lead, thanks to a goal from Fermina Carlito and a brace from Romano Jaybrien.

The match, officiated by Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda, marked the official start of a tournament designed to bring rarely matched teams onto a shared global stage.

Beyond the pitch, the tournament has drawn a significant international presence. More than 1,000 visitors, including players, officials, journalists, and fans, are currently in Kigali, filling hotels and adding momentum to the city’s hospitality sector.

The influx reflects the broader ambition behind the FIFA Series; not just competition, but connection.

“Those who have come include team delegations, journalists, and even visitors from neighboring countries like Kenya and Tanzania. At least over 1,000 people are here, and they will be staying for about a week,” said FERWAFA President, Shema Ngoga Fabrice.

For many of the visiting teams, this marks their first time in Africa, turning the tournament into both a sporting and cultural experience. Organizers say participants will have opportunities to explore Rwanda beyond the stadium, reinforcing the country’s positioning as a destination for international events.

“Before the FIFA Series, nobody from their teams knew Rwanda, so this will be their time to explore the country, and all this will happen through football,” Shema said.

Football Meets Experience

The FIFA Series brings together eight nations, Rwanda, Grenada, Kenya, Estonia, Aruba, Liechtenstein, Macau, and Tanzania, split into two groups, with matches played in a knockout-style format.

While the competition offers valuable exposure for teams that rarely face international opponents from other continents, it also serves as a platform to showcase Rwanda’s growing sports infrastructure.

Kigali Pelé Stadium, named after Brazilian legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, has undergone extensive upgrades ahead of the tournament. Improvements to seating, dressing rooms, media areas, and pitch-side facilities have transformed the venue into a modern arena ready for global events.

“It has been completely resolved. It was an installation issue that had lasted for many years. The problem was old wiring that had deteriorated, and it has now been replaced,” Shema said, referring to the stadium’s previously persistent electricity challenges.

The upgraded venue now complements Amahoro Stadium, which will host additional fixtures, including Rwanda’s highly anticipated clash against Grenada.

A Test for Amavubi

For Rwanda’s national team, Amavubi, the tournament represents more than home advantage. It is a critical opportunity to assess progress against unfamiliar and higher-ranked opponents.

“We have new players and new coaches. I visited them yesterday and I believe Amavubi will win, but these will not be easy matches because we are in a strong group. We must compete,” Shema said.

“It is a good opportunity because we want to measure ourselves against stronger teams. Kenya and Estonia are ahead of us in the FIFA rankings,” he added.

As the tournament unfolds, the blend of competitive football, international presence, and upgraded venues is already delivering on its promise.

In Kigali, the FIFA Series is not just being played, it is being staged, experienced, and showcased, marking a new chapter in Rwanda’s growing profile on the global football map.

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