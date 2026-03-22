Kigali Fight Night: Rwanda’s Bold Bid for African Boxing Supremacy

KIGALI — Rwanda’s ambitions to position itself as a continental sports powerhouse are taking a decisive step into the ring as the capital prepares to host one of its most ambitious combat sports events to date.

On March 28, 2026, Kigali Heights will host Kigali Fight Night, an event that blends elite African boxing with high-end entertainment and entrepreneurship. The showcase reflects a broader national strategy to transform the city into a leading hub for global sports and tourism.

This follows the successful launch of the Universe Boxing Championship (UBC) in August 2025, which laid the groundwork for a burgeoning professional scene by bringing together fighters from across the region.

Boxing into Rwanda’s Sports Vision:

For years, Rwanda has built its global profile through strategic investments in infrastructure and high-profile branding partnerships, such as its “Visit Rwanda” collaboration with Arsenal FC. While facilities like the BK Arena have hosted major basketball and volleyball tournaments, professional boxing has remained largely underdeveloped—until now.

Kigali Fight Night, organized by Silverback Sports, aims to bridge that gap. By assembling fighters from Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Gabon, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the event marks one of the most diverse professional showcases ever staged in the country.

Sport Beyond Borders: The DRC Connection

While the event is a masterclass in sports marketing, its most profound impact may be diplomatic. The inclusion of heavy-hitters from the DRC, such as Jerry Katamba and Daniella Muleketsi, serves as a poignant reminder of sport’s ability to transcend political friction.

This “ring diplomacy” mirrors a stirring moment from February 2026, when the DRC’s FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo traveled to face Sudan’s Al Hilal SC. Despite strained relations between the nations, the Congolese side was met with unexpected warmth and solidarity from local fans. It was a vivid illustration of a singular truth: where policy and borders create distance, the pitch—and now the ring—creates connection. In Kigali, the presence of Congolese fighters shifts the narrative from regional tension to individual merit and mutual respect.

From Amateur Roots to Professional Pathways:

According to Bashir Ntwari, president of the Rwanda Boxing Federation, the goal is to create a sustainable pipeline for local talent. “Events like Kigali Fight Night are about more than just a single evening of competition,” he said. “They help us build the foundations by strengthening clubs and moving toward a formal professional league.”

Historically, Rwandan boxers lacked access to international circuits. To address this, seven amateur bouts featuring emerging local fighters will precede the professional matches, offering young athletes rare exposure on a televised stage.

Women’s Boxing: A New Era of Prominence

In a deliberate move toward inclusive excellence, women’s boxing is taking center stage. Leading the charge is the DRC’s Daniella Muleketsi. A rising star from Goma with a 5-0 professional record, Muleketsi faces Uganda’s seasoned southpaw, Martha Akinyi, in what experts expect to be a tactical masterclass.

The card also features Nigeria’s Nene Joy Ojo, a standout who transitioned to the pros after winning four continental gold medals. She faces Tanzania’s Leila Yazidu, highlighting the growing prominence of female fighters who are breaking cultural barriers and commanding major audiences across the continent.

More Than Sport: A Business Ecosystem

Organizers have also introduced a vendor marketplace, offering free exhibition spaces to local entrepreneurs. From food and fashion to creative tech, the initiative ensures that the economic benefits of the night extend beyond the athletes.

“This is about building an ecosystem,” noted Jermaine Burke, CEO of Silverback Sports. “We want Kigali to be recognized as a destination for global sports entertainment that benefits the entire community.”

A Defining Moment:

The fight card features high-profile matchups including Tamba Merlin vs. Yusufu Changarawe (Main Card) and Kingbo Hans (Gabon) vs. Taafu Odoyi (Uganda). With live DJs and dramatic fighter walkouts, the event is designed as a full-scale spectacle for a modern audience.

As anticipation builds, Kigali Fight Night is being viewed as a litmus test for Rwanda’s ability to cultivate a sustainable boxing economy. If successful, it could open the door for major sponsorships and regional fight circuits, permanently positioning Rwanda as a key player in the “Sweet Science.”

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