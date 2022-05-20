The New Roads That Will Put Kigali’s Beauty to Greater Heights

The City of Kigali will, since next week prepare to cut ribbons in celebration of 17 kilometer road network that comes to, not only decongest the existing roads, but also contribute to the existing beauty of Africa’s cleanest, greenest capital city.

The road network, part of Kigali Infrastructure Project (KIP) is a partnership between the City of Kigali and a local engineering company NPD Ltd to build 215 kilometer road network and several bridges.

The project covers four years from 2021 to 2025 and will be achieved within six phases that include 57 items/projects.

Now in its first phase which consists in preparing key road network for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2022 Kigali, the project is currently focusing on eight roads.

One of them is Kimicanga – Kacyiru roundabout, a deviation from the main road that is very important for a heavy traffic from Kigali central business district heading to different parts of the city.

It could for example be helpful for commuters from Kigali downtown to Kimironko or Nyarutarama, who may choose to deviate instead of keeping congested the airport highway.

The Kimicanga-Kacyiru two lane road is being upgraded to four lanes and, beyond CHOGM, it will be a relief for parents who take children to the famous La Colombière School.

“By end of this month, we should have finished that road,” says Zingiro Kayijuka Yannick, KIP project manager.

Also coming in a couple of days is the golf ring, around the newly upgraded Kigali golf course. Starting from King Faisal Hospital or Rwanda Housing Authority depending on one’s location, this road meanders down to the manmade lake, commonly known as ‘Kwa Nyagahene’ before connecting to the main Tennis Club road.

Video below: Kabuga ka Nyarutarama in near future

The road will again deviate below Villa Portofino hotel in Nyarutarama before connecting to the main road to UTEXRWA. On extreme south, the road deviate at the level of Maman Sportif, then TV 1 office to proceed all along the valley bellow Village d’Enfants SOS, in two lanes.

The Golf ring will also include a running track which is a sport section that can be used for marathon or just jogging purposes.

With this road, for example one can connect Nyarutarama and Kagugu to King Faisal via golf course. Initially, one would have to go to Gishushu, then proceed at Kigali Convention Centre roundabout before connecting to King Faisal via Hotel Novotel.

The Kacyiru bypass is another four lane deviation from former Kacyiru catholic parish instead of proceeding with the road in front of Village Urugwiro. These four lanes connect to Kacyiru taxi park via Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), but the section includes three branches that connect to the main road to Nyabugogo at the level of Kigali Public Library.

The road that connects the city to the African Leadership University (ALU) in Bumbogo via Zindiro is also at finishing phase.

Also coming soon is the road Kabeza-Itunda Busanza of 2.5 kilometer.

The road in the Western side of Kigali International airport is very important especially for the residents of Busanza, Kanombe and the far south in Masaka and beyond.

“The time the road Giporoso-airport would be closed, those in Busanza could use this road and deviate to Kicukiro to allow the VIP corridor,” Kayijuka said.

Beyond CHOGM

In other phases of the project, the always busy Yamaha- Kinamba-Utexrwa- Kagugu road will also be upgraded into four lanes to allow decongestion.

With this, the famous bridge above the heavy duty road (poids lourds) will also be upgraded from the current two lanes to four lanes and this will come right after CHOGM in second phase.

Also in this phase are some important roads including the 9 kilometer Mageragere-Miduha which is in sorry state today.

The road Gasogi-Rusororo cemetery-Kabuga totalling 10 kilometers and some roads in Rusororo neighbourhood joins the list of in phase two.

Video below: Controle Technique to Kimironko sector via former Remera Cemetry-Kimironko below KCB bank

Quite new is the road that will connect Controle technique in Remera to Kibagabaga via the former Remera cemetery and crossing Kimironko below KCB Bank.

“This road will include special structures like flyovers and under pass. We shall do the same thing in Kabuga Ka Nyarutarama which is in phase one but biggest part to go into phase two in July,” Kayijuka said.

“A structure will allow flyovers for the passengers from Kinyinya to Kagugu or to Utexrwa. We shall have bridges on top of roundabouts, just like the structure of Kicukiro centre at the Sonatube-Gahanga road which is already taking shape.”

In some road projects in Kigali, some delays have been noted. Kayijuka said it is not their making, rather, they always wait for the approval to proceed to either stage.

The City of Kigali hired four consultants to supervise KIP projects. They give recommendation and advise on way forward at every stage.

However, Kayijuka agrees that designs and expropriation are some of the components that take time in a road construction project.

“In phase one, it took us good time to lay a foundation. For the remaining five phases, we hope to speed up activities due to the experience we are gathering,” Kayijuka said.

The KIP is worth $400 million which include works, expropriation and relocation of utilities.

The 17 kilometer first phase might cost up to $30 million.

According to Kayijuka, construction of one kilometre of asphalt road may cost between Rwf 700 million to Rwf 1.2 billion.

For one kilometre, you need an average of 120 manpower but those would be complete in three days. You may need to hire 300 manpower to finish one kilometre within one day.

Cobblestone which is most expensive due to its friendly environment would be around Rwf 1.3 billion.

While construction of a road requires several components including drainage and machinery, NPD Ltd concentrates on the machine empowered activities and subcontracts local companies for the rest.

Kayijuka believes that their partnership with Kigali city will put the beauty of the capital Kigali to greater heights while also contributing to seamless mobility in the quick growing city.