CAVB 2026: Who’s In and Who’s Out at the 2026 African Club Championship

KIGALI – The group stage of the 2026 Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship concluded with a decisive final round, confirming the 16 teams advancing into the knockout phase and setting the stage for a high-stakes Round of 16.

With only the top four teams from each pool progressing, the final matches carried real weight, some sides cemented dominance, while others relied on late surges to stay alive.

Pool A: APR steady despite final-day defeat

Home team , APR Volleyball Club had already done enough to secure progression, but closed with a straight-sets loss to Egyptians; Petrojet Sporting Club (0-3). The result does little to diminish APR’s strong group-stage showing.

Uganda’s Nemostars Volleyball Club wrapped up their campaign with a confident sweep of Cameroon’s Litto Team (3-0), reinforcing their position among the top finishers. Nigeria Customs Service VC also ended strongly, defeating Black Rhinos VC in straight sets (3-0) to secure qualification.

APR, Nemostars, Petrojet, and Nigeria Customs advance, while Litto Team and Black Rhinos exit the competition.

Pool B: Al Ahly perfect, Rwandan sides rise

Egyptian giants, Al Ahly Sporting Club completed a flawless group stage with a commanding win over AS INJS (3-0), underlining their status as tournament favorites. Rwanda’s Kepler Volleyball Club, the crowd favorites secured progression with a composed 3-1 win over Equity Bank Volleyball Club.

Another home team, Police Volleyball Club delivered one of the standout performances of the day, edging Kenya Ports Authority Volleyball Club (3-2) in a tightly contested match.

While Uganda’s Sport-S Volleyball Club fought to a five-set victory over Cameroon Sports Volleyball Club (3-2), but fall short of the top four. Al Ahly, Kepler, Police, and Equity Bank move on, while the rest are eliminated.

Pool C: Narrow margins define qualifiers

Police Volleyball Club maintained their consistency to finish among the top teams and book a place in the Round of 16. Morocco’s Faith Union Sport claimed a crucial five-set win over Ghana Army Volleyball Club (3-2), a result that proved decisive in shaping the final standings.

Ethiopia’s Wolaitta Dicha Sports Club signed off with a straight-sets victory over Tanzania Prisons Volleyball Club (3-0), though both sides fall outside the qualification places. Police VC, Ghana Army, Faith Union, and Kenya Ports Authority secure progression from a tightly contested pool.

Pool D: REG flawless as top four confirmed

Rwanda Energy Group Volleyball Club completed a perfect group stage with a straight-sets win over Kalibi Sporting Club (3-0), finishing top of Pool D. General Service Unit also impressed, sweeping Port Autonome de Douala (3-0) to secure a strong finish.

Burundi’s Rukinzo Volleyball Club closed with a straight-sets win over Atlético Clube do Mindelo (3-0), but remain outside the top four. REG, Kenya’s General Service Unit, Cameroon’s Port Autonome, and Kalibi advance, while the rest bow out.

What next?

With the group stage now complete, attention shifts to the Round of 16 draw, arguably one of the most anticipated moments of the tournament so far. The draw will determine the immediate matchups and also shape the entire path to the final.

With potential early clashes between heavyweights adding an extra layer of intrigue, each team will hope for a more favorable pairing, but at this stage, there are no easy opponents.

Sides like Al Ahly Sporting Club and Rwanda Energy Group Volleyball Club have set the benchmark with impressive runs, while others such as APR Volleyball Club, Kepler Volleyball Club, and Police Volleyball Club have shown resilience in high-pressure moments.

The knockout phase, however, is a different challenge entirely, where consistency must meet composure because even a single lapse can end a campaign.

What to expect is a sharp rise in intensity. Matches are likely to be tighter, margins thinner, and pressure heavier as every point carries greater consequence. Tactical discipline, squad depth, and mental strength will define who advances beyond the opening knockout round.

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