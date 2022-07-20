A Happy Grandpa: President Kagame Welcomes Second Grand Child

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday announced the birth of his second grandchild, born to Ange I. Kagame, his second born, and husband Bertrand Ndengeyingoma.

President Kagame shared a beautiful photo of his first grandchild holding the newborn baby on his Twitter account, captioning it “Congrats Ange & Bertrand …😍”, but did not reveal more details regarding the gender or the exact date the baby was born.

However, the day he shared the photo, July 20, almost coincides with the day he shared news about the birth of his first grandchild on July 20, 2020, meaning that the two children almost share a birthday even though they are two years apart.

Congrats Ange & Bertrand …😍 pic.twitter.com/RkTg9dCnms — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) July 20, 2022

The latest announcement shows the elder granddaughter seemingly overjoyed as she carried the youngest sibling on her lap. The photo has attracted hundreds of responses in form of congratulatory messages.

Ange Kagame and Ndengeyingoma got married in a traditional ceremony on December 28, 2018 and in a religious ceremony on July 6, 2019, before which they had a civil wedding.

On July 20, 2020, President Kagame announced the birth of the baby on Twitter saying that “Since yesterday we are very happily and ‘officially’ grandparents. Congratulations A&B!! ..:):):) What a joy!?”

“First time is even more exciting!” he added.

In different interviews, President Kagame has spoken about his granddaughter and how she added new meaning to life and the joy of being a grandfather. He mentioned that in his busy schedule, he has to find time to be with her and making the most of his time with her.

