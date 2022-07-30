Hundreds Celebrate Liberation Day in Ghana

The Rwandan Community in Ghana, led by the High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda in Ghana, Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira has held a joyous Liberation Day ceremony in Accra.

At this occasion, they paid great tribute to H.E Paul Kagame and the Liberation Forces for the immense sacrifice made, and celebrating the progress Rwanda has made to better the lives of its people.

They also lauded efforts by the Governments of Rwanda and Ghana to foster closer bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Several high profile dignitaries from Ghana joined in the celebration, which marked the 28th anniversary since the Rwanda Patriotic Front led by President Kagame stopped the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and liberated Rwanda on the 4th of July 1994.

Among the dignitaries present at the celebration were Perpetua Ofori Dufu, who represented Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, Ghana’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Members of the diplomatic corps as well as, captains of industry, civil society leaders, and the Rwanda community members in Ghana.

Dr. Aisa Kacyira in a message delivered to the hundreds of audience gathered at the chancery of the High Commission in Ghana, paid glowing tribute to the commendable impact the liberation has had on Rwandans and how far Rwanda has come as a nation; restoring Rwanda’s dignity and offering security and hope for all Rwandans.

“The attainment of our Liberation marked the beginning and rebirth of a new Rwanda where all Rwandans have a place to call home. We all have a voice that is valued and are dignified members of our society and the global community…Beyond having a voice, Rwandans as part of this liberation journey, have continued to have inclusively improved livelihoods in tangible ways. Today in spite of limited resources, we continue to work together and caring for one another, under the visionary and people-centered leadership of H.E President Kagame.

She further said: “From the fractured and traumatic history, we chose to unite, reconcile and rebuild our nation with a common vision and strive to think big.”

She reiterated that the values that underpinned Rwanda’s Liberation continue to define everything Rwanda does including its international relations and Foreign policy.

In this regard, Rwanda opened its boarders easing access and travel, and plays an active role in the establishment of AfCFTA and implementation of the intra-African trade.

In the same spirit, she noted with appreciation the Pan-African partnership amongst Ghana, Senegal and Rwanda in vaccine production with the strong collaboration and leadership of the three Heads of State which will enhance Africa’s resilience and self-reliance in health.

On her part, Perpetua Dufu, representing the Government of Ghana recognized the Liberation Day as the beginning of the transformational journey for Rwanda.

“Rwanda has established itself as a proud and ambitious African country committed to excellence and prosperity while fulfilling the aspirations of its people in a modern and competitive world,” she said.

She also commended the strong cooperation between the two countries which continues to grow with the latest engagement being the signing of an MoU between the Parliaments of Ghana and Rwanda during a study tour of the former to their counterparts two weeks ago.

The evening ended with a jovial mood, entertainment and reassurance of stronger cooperation.