Rwanda Safe For Tourism, Business Despite Marburg Outbreak- RDB Reassures

Rwanda remains safe for travel, tourism and business, despite a recent outbreak of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), which the Ministry of Health says is contained.

Following reports of a possible spread and a travel advisory issued by the United States, Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the government agency charged with promoting tourism, doing business and investment, reiterated that Rwanda remains safe and open because a possible spread of Marburg has been contained.

In a statement issued Thursday night RDB said that since the first cases were identified, the country has responded swiftly and proactively to contain the virus, emphasizing that Marburg, though serious, is not airborne and is only transmitted through direct contact with blood, bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces of infected and symptomatic individuals.

“Rwanda remains open for business. But to ensure the safety of all Rwandans and visitors, we wish to provide the following guidance: For Businesses Businesses are encouraged to continue operating as usual,” RDB said, adding however that businesses are required to follow the Ministry of Health’s enhanced hygiene guidelines, such as conducting temperature checks and the provision of hand washing or sanitizing stations at building entrances.

“These measures are essential for keeping businesses running smoothly while safeguarding the health of staff and customers. RDB will continue to provide updated information as needed and is available to address any questions or concerns that businesses may have,”

No travel restrictions

“Tourism remains safe in Rwanda, with the health and safety of visitors remaining a top priority. Visitors can travel with confidence, knowing that all necessary action is being taken to prevent the spread of Marburg,” RDB said, emphasizing that the virus is not airborne like the recent Covid-19 pandemic which spread through air.

“Given that Marburg is not airborne and does not spread asymptomatically, the likelihood of travel restrictions coming into effect is minimal. Tourists can rest assured that operators, hotels, and other service providers are following strict hygiene protocols, including temperature checks, regular handwashing, the availability of sanitizing stations, and enhanced cleanliness practices.

In regard to events, the government body said that Rwanda will continue to host events safely, ensuring that the health and safety of attendees is the highest priority. However, event venues are asked to implement additional hygiene measures, such as temperature checks, the provision of handwashing facilities and the encouragement of minimal close contact between attendees.

“This balanced approach, which is based on scientific evidence, allows for events to continue while ensuring the safety of all participants and staff,” RDB said, also assuring investors that the country remains open for business, emphasizing that efficient measures have been put in place to ensure that the socioeconomic activities of the people do not come to a halt.

“Rwanda’s proactive public health measures effectively balance the need for public safety with the importance of maintaining economic stability. This ensures that Rwanda remains open for investors,”

“Rwanda’s evidence-based and effective response to public health challenges, demonstrates why Rwanda is a reliable choice for investors. The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) remains committed to keeping you informed and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of everyone in Rwanda,” RDB concluded.

Speaking during a joint press conference organised with the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana emphasized that the Marburg virus was caught before the patients and contacts, who are mainly health workers, could spread far and wide, which gave them a chance to contain it.

He said the next few days should show the results of the efforts with the Marburg virus relenting. He however confirmed that there were a couple of possible contacts who could have traveled outside Rwanda, including the reported couple in Germany and another person in Belgium, adding however that action was taken quickly to ensure that they are tested and isolated, along with their possible contacts.

Dr. Jean Kaseye, Director General, Africa CDC, said the continental health agency of the African Union, established to support public health initiatives of member states and strengthen the capacity of their health institutions to deal with disease threats, said that they are working around the clock together with international partners to support Rwanda’s efforts to curb the virus as soon as possible, along with the Mpox virus, which is still present in the country.