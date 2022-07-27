Neighbors Call for Investigation into Murder of Elderly Kamonyi Genocide Survivor

Family and neighbors have requested quick investigation into a case surrounding an alleged murder of an elderly Genocide survivor Immaculee Mukamihigo from Kamonyi district, Southern Province.

According to the family, Mukamihigo 79, was murdered at her home in Nyamiyaga Sector on June 2, 2022 at around 11h30 AM. The nearest person who would have given news surrounding this death is a houseboy who was recently employed in the family.

However, the 18 year old house worker is still on the run, but the late Mukamihigo’s phone is still online which makes the family to suspect the boy.

“She was killed at her home which is in the middle of other neighbors, which is a case of failure to assist a person in danger,” said Jean Baptiste Mugunga, the family representative.

According to Naphtal Ahishakiye, Executive Secretary of Ibuka, the umbrella of Genocide survivors’ association, “Even though at this level, we cannot confirm that the murder is related to Genocide ideology, it is sad that 28 years after the Genocide, someone would afford to take their neighbor’s life. In any case, none is allowed to take someone’s life.”

The saddening news of the passing of Mukamihigo was announced on June 2, when friends and family members were paying tribute to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi victims in Kabgayi, Muhanga District.

On this same date, 28 years ago in Kabgayi, Mukamihigo had also narrowly escaped the atrocities of Interahamwe.

Her family members said that being killed on this date is a case of resentment and conspiracy.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) in the area told the family that investigation in this case is ongoing.