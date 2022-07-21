Rwanda, Ghana Parliaments Sign MoU to Exchange Best Practices 

The Rwanda and Ghanaian parliaments have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will enable both houses to initiate a platform for sharing best practices and connecting their people.

The agreement was signed this July 20, 2022 between Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin and his Rwanda counterpart Donatille Mukabalisa, as part of the activities underscored by the Ghanian parliamentary delegation which has been in Rwanda for a four day official visit.

The agreement is aimed at having a formal framework for cooperation and promoting mutual interest of both sides.

“The relationship we have is more than what we have on paper. This is a deep relation between Rwanda and Ghana and though its formalization has been by Parliament, it cannot be measured and we are extremely grateful,” Bagbin said.

“We can only pray this can be extended to Ghana to give us the opportunity to reciprocate. The most important aspect is how to learn best practices and together lead efforts to the Africa we want.”

Speaker Mukabalisa said that the agreement will enhance the already existing relationship between the two countries especially in sharing opportunities.

“We consider this as a window for both citizens to start a path of sharing experiences and best practices beyond the parliament. We have identified many areas which also include connecting the private sectors to visit each other and collaborate in many ways,” Mukabalisa said.

During their stay in Rwanda, Ghanian delegation hold discussions with their counterparts on Parliamentary democracy. They also met several heads of institution and visited Kigali Genocide Memorial site in Gisozi.

On behalf of the Rwandan Parliament, Speaker Mukabalisa presented gifts to the Ghanian parliament as a symbol of the new relationship.