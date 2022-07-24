Rwandan Community in Ethiopia Celebrates Rwanda’s Liberation Day

The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Ethiopia together with the Rwandan community in Ethiopia, diplomats and friends of Rwanda, celebrated the 28th anniversary of Rwanda’s national liberation day Kwibohora28. The event was held at the Rwandan Embassy Chancery with a high turn up of close to 200 people.

The national liberation Day is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the bravery and selflessness of the men and women of the RPF-INKOTANYI, under the visionary leadership and command of President Paul KAGAME, who fought tirelessly for over 4 years to liberate Rwanda and stopped the Genocide against Tutsi that claimed more than a million innocent lives in 100 days.

In her statement, the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to Ethiopia, Amb. Hope Tumukunde GASATURA lauded the bravery of the men and women of the then RPA who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the struggle to liberate Rwanda.

She further explained why Rwanda celebrates its independence day concurrently with its liberation as true independence was only delivered by the completion of Rwanda’s liberation struggle on the 4th July 1994.

Amb. Hope Tumukunde expressed special gratitude to President Kagame who not only stopped genocide but also led the rebirth and social-economic transformation of Rwanda and established its dignity “agaciro” in the international arena.

She added that Rwanda is now a beacon of hope to many Rwandans and indeed to the world as lessons of our reconciliation and reconstruction continue to inspire many and has led to AU as well as International trust in Rwanda such that the Executive Council on 15th July 2022, voted Rwanda to host the African Medicines Agency (AMA) which is one of the important specialized agencies of the AU.

She called on the Rwandan Community in Ethiopia to strive to uphold the patriotic and brave values they have learned from the men and women of the RPA.

The Ambassador also thanked all the guests, their countries and organizations for the continued solidarity and friendship.

On his part, the Representative of Ethiopian government Ambassador Jamaldin, Deputy Director General for Africa in Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Rwanda on its liberation day and saluted the good brotherly relation between Rwanda and Ethiopia. He thanked the Ethiopian peacekeepers who were in Rwanda and contributed to peacekeeping in Rwanda.

The celebrations were marked by Rwanda’s traditional dance performance where members of the diplomatic corps, Rwandans and friends of Rwanda had the opportunity to join in the dance to Rwandan music and celebrated this special occasion in a warm and friendly ambience.