Handball U18: Rwanda In Group B Alongside Egypt, Algérie

The Rwandan national handball team under 18 have been drawn in Group B while their brothers of under 20 drawn in group A of the Africa youth handball championship 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Kigali-Rwanda in August.

Rwanda Men Under 18 is placed in Group B with Egypt, Algeria, Madagascar and Burundi while in under 20, the team is in group A alongside Tunisia, Morocco, Angola and Central Africa Republic.

The final draw was held at the headquarters of the African Handball Association “CAHB in Abidjan- Ivory Coast.

Rwanda has been named by the African Handball Confederation as the host country for two major tournaments this year namely Africa youth handball championship 2022 U18 and U20.

Both tournaments will be held at the BK Arena (formerly Kigali Arena) from August 20, through September 6, 2022.