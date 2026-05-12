Regional Police Teams Converge in Rwanda for Joint Counter-Terrorism Training

KIGALI — A coordinated regional policing exercise is underway in Rwanda, bringing together tactical units from seven African countries for a structured three-week program aimed at strengthening interoperability, sharpening field response skills, and reinforcing joint operational standards among participating forces.
The training, hosted at the Mayange Counter Terrorism Training Centre in Bugesera district, has attracted police teams from Liberia, the Central African Republic, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, South Sudan, and host nation Rwanda.
Focus on Tactical Integration and Field Readiness
The exercise is built around practical, scenario-based training modules that include tactical drills, assault operations, obstacle crossing, shooting proficiency, teamwork, and physical endurance. These sessions are designed to simulate coordinated operational environments where multi-unit response and rapid decision-making are required.
A 12-member Uganda Police Force team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tobias Ahumuza is among the participating contingents who have already arrived in Kigali, according to Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, ACP Boniface Rutikanga. Police authorities say the exercise focuses on both individual skill enhancement and the harmonization of operational procedures across different jurisdictions to enable seamless collaboration during joint operations.
“This training is about building a shared operational language among our regional police forces. It strengthens trust, improves coordination, and ensures that when we operate together, we do so with precision, discipline, and a unified approach,” Rutikanga said.
A Legacy of Global Peacekeeping
The hosting of this regional exercise underscores Rwanda’s standing as a leading contributor to global security. Currently ranked among the top contributors of uniformed personnel to United Nations peacekeeping operations, Rwanda maintains a significant presence in high-stakes missions, including MINUSCA in the Central African Republic and UNMISS in South Sudan.
Beyond UN mandates, the Rwanda National Police and security forces have played a pivotal role in bilateral missions, most notably in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, where they have been instrumental in neutralizing extremist insurgencies and restoring civil authority. This deep well of field experience in diverse conflict zones allows the RNP to share proven tactical doctrines and community-policing strategies with its regional partners.
Strengthening Regional Tactical Cooperation
The Mayange Counter Terrorism Training Centre, operated by the Rwanda National Police, serves as a regional hub for advanced tactical instruction and joint security capacity development. Over the years, the facility has hosted a range of multinational training programs under the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) aimed at standardizing tactical responses and enhancing cooperation among African law enforcement agencies.
This latest exercise continues that tradition, following previous regional engagements including SWAT-focused training programs and field exercises designed to improve joint operational efficiency and cross-border coordination. The ongoing program will conclude after three weeks of intensive drills and evaluations, with participating units expected to leave with strengthened interoperability frameworks and improved readiness for coordinated missions.