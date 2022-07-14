Rwanda’s Bisate Lodge Ranked Africa’s Best Luxurious Eco-friendly Hotel

The ranking was conducted by Travel+ Leisure, a New York City-based magazine which ranks hotels, resorts, cities, islands, Cruise ships, spas, and airlines across the globe.

According to continental rankings, Bisate Lodge ranked first with 98.29% scores, leading the top ten hotels and resorts.

The Hotel was introduced in September 2017 and was named one of the greatest new hotels in the world in February of the following year (2018).

When Rwanda was included in the list of Global Billionaires Destinations in March 2019, Bisate Lodge was the most highly regarded travel option in the nation.

“The World’s Best list for this year demonstrates a rise in demand for unconventional safaris. In addition to Bisate at the top, One&Only Nyungwe House (No. 3), another Rwandan resort, offers the opportunity to monitor chimpanzees, see birds, and visit a tea plantation,” one of the voters described.

“A magnificent property in an amazing location,” another voter said.

In this ranking, second position is Tanzanian-based Gibb’s Farm hotel with 96.63% scores, followed by One& Only Nyungwe House in the third position with 96.36, also Rwandan based.

According to Travel+ Leisure, every year, 4 million readers and travelers are asked to give scores, travel experiences, and opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, cruise ships, spas, and airlines across the world.

“Hotels, including Safari lodges were rated depending on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as a city hotels, resorts, or Safaris lodges based on their locations and amenities,” the ranking criteria sheets read.

East Africa dominates this ranking. Tanzanian based, is ranked fourth with 95.80%, followed by Angama Mara National Reserve from Kenya in the fifth position, with 94.95% scores.

On the sixth position is andBeyond Bateleur Camp from Masai Mara National Reserve – Kenya with 94.88%, followed by Tanzanian Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti with 94.00% also in Kenya on seventh position