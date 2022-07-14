Defence Attachés Briefed on Regional Security, RDF Operations

Defence Attachés accredited to Rwanda were on Wednesday, July 13, briefed by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on a number of aspects relating to regional security and operations of the Rwandan military.

This happened during a security briefing at the RDF Headquarters, Kimihurura. According to a statement by the military, the Attachés who represent different countries, were briefed on RDF organisation and operations including Rwanda’s engagements both in bilateral and multilateral settings such as ongoing military operations in Mozambique and Central African Republic and participation in peace support operations.

The briefing also included a detailed perspective on internal and regional security dynamics, including recent developments in the Great Lakes Region.

The briefing was organised by the RDF-International Military Cooperation Department and involved 17 Defence Attachés and Associates representing their respective countries.

The Head of RDF’s Department of International Military Cooperation (IMC), Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa said that they exchanged on updates on security dynamics in Rwanda and the region.

“It was a very constructive and fruitful interaction aimed at enhancing Rwanda’s ability to pursue its national interests and its defence priorities through effective cooperation and genuine partnerships” Brig. Gen Karuretwa said.

Kenya’s Defence Attachés to Rwanda, Col Kelius Mwadime, said the briefing was important to put the International Community in Rwanda particularly the Defence Attachés on common understanding of the security situation in Rwanda as well as in the region.

After the briefing, the Defence Attachés also visited Rwanda Military Hospital where they toured different medical services including Rwanda Cancer Center among others.