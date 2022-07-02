Shock And Grief Over Bazivamo Son’s Death In US University

Shock and grief have engulfed the family of Christophe Bazivamo, following the death of his 23-year-old son who was studying in the US, in the University of Arkansas.

Police in the state of Arkansas are investigating the circumstances under which Brice Hirwa Nshuti, whose body was discovered within the university premises, died, with details remaining scanty.

Bazivamo, who is the Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), in charge of Productive and Social Sectors and the Vice Chairman of the ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF- Inkotanyi), confirmed the death of his son, which he said has left him shocked.

The president of the Senate, Dr. Augustin Iyamuremye, joined many in mourning the untimely passing of Hirwa, who was in his final year at the US-based university, studying Computer Science.

“Dear Family Bazivamo, be strong. It is hard to accept. I can’t find the right words to console you. May the Almighty comfort you.” Dr. Iyamuremye tweeted.

Initial reports indicate that Hirwa had been hanging out with several of his friends at the campus on the evening of June 28 and at around 10pm, they all went to sleep. His body was discovered on the morning of June 29 at 3am, near one of the university buildings.

“It is difficult to lose a child in this way. He had no other problem, no known illness. He was ok. He was communicating and he was enjoying a cordial conversation with his friends the previous evening,” Bazivamo said in an interview.

According to Bazivamo the preliminary information which they were given by university authorities is that Hirwa was hanging out with his friends before they parted ways to go and sleep.

One of his friends confirmed that Hirwa had gone to his bed and switched off the lights, only to be shocked in the morning when they were informed that his body was found 5 minutes away from the block he sleeping in. It was discovered by fellow students.

By press time, no details had emerged yet about what happened to Hirwa but police were reviewing CCTV footage to see if they could ascertain what happened.

Bazivamo said that the news was hard to accept for his family but they have no option but to wait for investigations to conclude so that they can know what happened to him.

Hirwa was Bazivamo’s last born with his second wife, having lost his first wife and first born, who was two years and three months, in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, while he was away studying in Germany.

His wife was killed along with their two months old daughter, her younger sister and househelps. Bazivamo later married the young sister of his deceased wife.