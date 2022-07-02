Basketball: Rwanda National Team In Dilemma after South Sudan Defeat

Rwanda men basketball national team have lost their first game of FIBA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS third round against South Sudan.

Rwanda started badly Group B round two campaign at the first window of the ongoing FIBA World Cup qualifiers after losing to South Sudan 63-73 on this Friday at BK Arena, Kigali.

Rwanda national team’s head coach Dr Cheikh Sarr had chosen to field players such as Kenneth GASANA team’s skipper, Axel Mpoyo, Ndayisaba Ndizeye,Williams Robeyns and Kendall Grey.

South Sudan started the game on high note as they went on to put up a clear difference. Two minutes before the end of the first quarter, they had already put in 9-points difference between them and home side Rwanda. South Sudan won the first quarter by 22 points to 13 for the Rwandan national team.

In the second quarter Rwandan coach made changes and put on the bench the first quarter staters including captain Gasana Kenneth, Ndizeye Ndayisaba Dieudonne, Hagumintwari Steve and Axel Mpoyo but nothing changed as South Sudan won again the second quarter by 42 on 25.

During the second half Rwanda tried to reduce the gap and won the 3rd quarter by 23 points on 10 of South Sudan, but this was not enough to them to lead the game.

South Sudan was good in three points shoot than Rwandan side as Bul Kuol lead other players as top score by 16 points. Second is Axel Mpoyo of Rwanda and South Sudan’s skipper who scored 15 points respectively.

The match was also attended by President Paul Kagame accompanied by Rwanda Sports Minister Munyangaju Aurore Mimosa.

Rwanda will return to the field today at 5pm against Cameroon.

Other games Group B

Cape Verde 79 – 70 Nigeria

Tunisia 65 – 54 Cameroon