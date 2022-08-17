ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi Competition Is Back 

ArtRwanda-Ubuhaanzi competition, which aims to expose youth talents and help them earn a living out of their natural gifts, is back this year, after three years of being on temporary hold due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The competition was supposed to be held on a yearly basis and expected to raise the number of jobs created in line with the government’s strategy to see 10,000 jobs created in the creative industry every year.

ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi is supported by Imbuto Foundation and organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the South Korean Development Fund (KOICA).

Contestants, mainly talented youth, compete in six categories including Art, Singing and Dancing, Fashion, Drama and Comedy, Film and Photography, Poetry and Literature.

After finishing the competition at the District level, competitors continued at continued at the provincial level, starting with the Eastern Province.

On Tuesday August 16, 2022 competitors from Gatsibo and Nyagatare gathered in Kayonza District to battle it out. Kayonza, at midland hotel located in Kayonza town will be the venue for all the competitions in Eastern Province.

Today, competitors seeking qualification hail from Kayonza, Ngoma and Kirehe before concluding with Bugesera and Rwamagana on Thursday.

The competition is set to continue to other provinces until September.

In Eastern Province alone, ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi registered 3,402 contestants but 741 of them have continued at provincial level.

The artists who will be selected from these will be engaged in the annual training to expand their talents.

The top three in each category will be awarded with Rwf1 million each while the top three projects will receive Rwf10 million each.

Judges to Watch

This year’s competition has for judges popular artists and content creators.

These include Ibisumizi rap master- Riderman (Gatsinzi Emery) and songster Nirere Shanel from France.

Other include: Poetess Malaika Uwamahoro, Artist Bushayija Pascal, Model Laurene Rwema and Cinematographer and actor Mzee Kennedy Mazimpaka- who returns in the jury for the second year of the competition.

The judges are selected because of their knowledge and experience in the various aspects of the cultural and art industry in Rwanda.



ArtRwanda Schedule – at the Provincial level

16 – 18 August: The competition that will be held in Kayonza will bring together artists who have continued in the East.

23 – 24 August: The tournament will continue in Rubavu. There will be ongoing talent gatherings at the level of Western province.

August 26: Those who continue in the West in Rusizi, Nyamasheke and Karongi Districts, will meet in Rusizi.

August 30 – September 2: The competition will be held in Huye and will bring together the artists who qualified in the Southern Province.

September 7 – 8: The competition will be held in Musanze for the Northern Province.

13 – 15 September: The competition will be held at the Palace of Fine Arts in Kanombe for Kigali city.

At the first edition held in 2018 before COVID-19, six winners of the ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi nationwide youth talent search competition were given Rwf36 million.

Individual winners got Rwf6million each while the best three projects got a total of Rwf30million or Rwf 10 million each.

All Photos by Moise Niyonzima, Kigali Today, Multimedia