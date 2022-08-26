CHAN Qualifiers: Rwanda Hold Ethiopia in Dar es Salaam

This Friday 25th August Rwanda and Ethiopia shared the spoil by goalless in their first leg match of final round of the qualifying tie for the 2023 African Nations Championship where Ethiopia hosted the game.

The game started as balanced game between both sides as Rwanda tried some counter attacks but Ethiopia players were defensively organized.

Rwanda national team’s head coach Carlos Alós decided to use 3 4 1 2 as game system to menace Ethiopia lineup but 45 minutes of halftime ended goalless between both sides.

In the second half both Coaches made some changes in their squads. On Rwanda side coach puts out the pitch Ruboneka Jean Bosco for Nishimwe Blaise.

Bertrand, Ramathan and Mugisha Bonheur left the pitch for Jacques Tuyisenge, Muhozi Fred and Nsabimana Eric respectively but this changed nothing because the game ended with same results as first half.

The second leg will be held in Rwanda next week on 3rd September in southern province, HUYE district at HUYE International stadium.