CHAN Qualifiers: Rwanda Hold Ethiopia in Dar es Salaam

Rwanda national team’s skipper Haruna Niyonzima controlling the ball

This Friday 25th August Rwanda and Ethiopia shared the spoil by goalless in their first leg match of final round of the qualifying tie for the 2023 African Nations Championship where Ethiopia hosted the game.

The game started as balanced game between both sides as Rwanda tried some counter attacks but Ethiopia players were defensively organized.

Rwanda Coach staff on duty

Rwanda national team’s head coach Carlos Alós decided to use 3 4 1 2 as game system to menace Ethiopia lineup but 45 minutes of halftime ended goalless between both sides.

Amanuel of Ethiopia controlling the ball against Niyibizi Ramathan of Rwanda

In the second half both Coaches made some changes in their squads. On Rwanda side coach puts out the pitch Ruboneka Jean Bosco for Nishimwe Blaise.

Bertrand, Ramathan and Mugisha Bonheur left the pitch for Jacques Tuyisenge, Muhozi Fred and Nsabimana Eric respectively but this changed nothing because the game ended with same results as first half.

The second leg will be held in Rwanda next week  on 3rd September in southern province, HUYE district at HUYE International stadium.

