FINALLY: Singer The Ben Legally Marries Fiancé Pamela

It is a wedding many have been waiting for, with some even going on to pester U.S-based singer The Ben, real name, Benjamin Mugisha to formalise his relationship with the beautiful fiancé Pamela Uwicyeza.

The R&B/pop singer has finally tied the knot with his girlfriend Uwicyeza, a former Miss Rwanda contestant, who he has been dating for a while now. According to confirmed reports and available photos, the civil marriage ceremony took place at Kimihurura sector, Gasabo district, City of Kigali, on Wednesday 31.

The ceremony was attended by a limited number of guests including relatives and friends. The Ben, clad in a purple outfit and Uwicyeza in a brigh violet dress, can be seen walking into the sector offices, hand-in-hand with his beautiful bride.

Last year on 17 October, Uwicyeza, a former Miss Rwanda contestant, said ‘YES’ to the ‘Naremeye’ hit maker in a colorful proposal held in Maldives Islands where the two spent holidays together.

The Ben and Uwicyeza started dating in 2019, and since then, they’ve been sharing pictures of themselves together with sweet messages on all of their social media accounts.

Among the ceremony attendees included fellow U.S-based Rwandan singer, Médard Jobert Ngabo aka Meddy and Alex Muyoboke, among others. In the ceremony, shooting videos and taking pictures was reportedly restricted.

The development follows Rwanda Rebirth Celebration concert that took place at the BK Arena on Saturday, August 6, 2022, which he headlined. The Ben follows in the footsteps of his friend Meddy who got married to his boo Mimi Mehfira, in May last year. They now have one child.