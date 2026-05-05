‘Red Red Wine’ — UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Set to Ignite BK Arena

Kigali is buzzing with a different kind of energy. While BK Arena has become synonymous with global events—from the high-stakes drama of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) to the recent historic medal runs at the CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship—the upcoming UB40 featuring Ali Campbell concert on June 9 feels more personal.

It’s not just another show. It’s a live rendition of a soundtrack that has travelled through every corner of this country. For anyone who grew up with a radio in Rwanda, UB40 is familiar territory. The British reggae band, formed in Birmingham in 1978, rose to global fame by blending reggae rhythms with pop sensibilities.

The name itself carries a story rooted in everyday struggle. UB40 is derived from “Unemployment Benefit, Form 40,” a document issued to people claiming unemployment benefits in the United Kingdom in the late 1970s. All the band members were unemployed at the time and chose the name as a reflection of their reality—an origin that makes their rise to global stardom all the more remarkable.

Over the decades, they produced timeless hits such as *Red Red Wine* and *Kingston Town*, building a sound that crossed continents and generations.

That music has long found a home in Rwanda. From hair salons in Nyamirambo and Remera to the streets of Kigali and as far as Rubavu, Nyagatare and Huye, UB40’s songs have been part of everyday life. Seeing them perform live in Kigali is, for many, a moment once thought unlikely.

A Legacy of Legends

This is not the first time Rwanda has welcomed reggae greats.

Since 1994, the genre’s themes of resilience and unity have resonated strongly with audiences here. Artists such as Alpha Blondy and Burning Spear brought their messages to a nation rebuilding itself, while more recent performances by Patoranking and Morgan Heritage have sustained that connection between the Caribbean sound and the Great Lakes region.

Few moments, however, match the impact of Lucky Dube’s historic performance at a packed Amahoro Stadium.

He did more than perform. At a time when the country was still healing, his message of hope, unity and reconciliation struck a deep chord. That night became more than entertainment—it was a shared moment of reflection and connection, underscoring the power of music to reach where words often fall short.

Kigali is Ready

Kigali has firmly established itself as a destination for global entertainment. International stars like Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat have turned BK Arena into a stage for world-class performances. Yet a reggae concert of this magnitude carries a different emotional weight.

When Ali Campbell takes the stage, the audience will span generations—those who first heard UB40 decades ago alongside younger fans discovering the music anew. It is this intergenerational connection that sets the event apart, with familiar anthems expected to echo across the arena and bring thousands together in a shared musical experience.

Across Kigali, preparations are visible. Hotels are receiving bookings from across the region, transport operators are gearing up, and small businesses are benefiting from the build-up to the event.

The city has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to host major international gatherings with efficiency. This concert highlights another dimension—the capacity to deliver large-scale cultural experiences that bring people together.

Kigali continues to show it can host the world, not only through business and sport, but through culture and music. The UB40 featuring Ali Campbell concert is more than an event—it is a reflection of how far the city has come and how deeply music connects its people.

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