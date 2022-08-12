[PHOTOS] Ready To Serve: Ian Kagame Among Trio Who Graduated From Sandhurst

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Thursday announced the graduation of a trio of three young Rwandan men including Ian Kagame, President Paul Kagame’s 2nd last born, who completed their course at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, the UK’s most prestigious military college.

RDF shared the photos of Ian Kagame, Park Udahemuka and David Nsengiyumva who completed their course and were commissioned to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant at a ceremony held at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst UK, on Friday, August 12.

A video shared academy on the official Facebook showed President Kagame and the First Lady Mrs. Jeannette Kagame arriving for the academy’s sovereign parade mounted by the cadets as the national anthem ‘Rwanda Nziza’ was played by the band.

The Head of State was accorded a guard of honour and later joined other parents and guardians to watch as the graduands put up a colourful march-past by the cadets. The video also showed that Ian Kagame led from the front as they proudly marched.

Ian’s sister Ange Kagame, took to Twitter to congratulate him upon completing the military