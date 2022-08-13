Father Muzungu Bernardin’s Legacy

The passing of Father Bernardin Muzungu, a renowned poet and historian on August 10 shocked many because he left a huge vaccum in Rwandan society at large, the large community of literature gurus, family and friends, including his congregation of Dominicans.

Father Muzungu succumbed to illness at age 90 at Kigali University Teaching Hospital(CHUK).

The Dominican who was ordained a priest in 1961, he is no wonder on the list of ancients of the Rwanda’s Roman catholic church clergymen.

“RIP Padiri Muzungu. He is one of the few people who have received the gospel without turning their backs on the god of Rwanda,” writes Aldo Havugimana, a journalist and Director of Radio Rwanda.

“Rwanda has once again lost a wise man, a true man and a witness to the history of different times of our country. May he rest in peace,” writes Tom Ndahiro, a Genocide scholar.

Father Muzungu studied History, Culture (anthropologie culturelle) and Theology in Rwanda, Switzerland, France, England and Canada and taught in various Universities in Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, France and elsewhere.

He was born in Kibeho, Nyaruguru District, and he spent his retirement days in the Dominican center of Kacyiru.

It is believed that Fr. Muzungu wrote nearly 100 books which include L’histoire du Rwanda pre colonial, Le Patriotisme Jusqu’au sang and many others.