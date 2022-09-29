Rwandans techies stand a chance to win $60.000 at the first Polygon Africa boot camp, an eight-week intensive mentorship program and hackathon program in Africa starting this September through December 2022.

The program announced this week will be the first edition in Africa that will be run by Polygon and Xend Finance, a global leading Web3 blockchain network used by some of the world’s biggest companies including Meta, Stripe, Reddit, and the leading global crypto bank respectively.

The online training introduces developers in the region to the Polygon and Xend Finance technologies ecosystem and aims at placing Africa on the global map, by equipping its developers with the requisite skills for blockchain development, offering financial incentives to motivate their interest in the space, and unlocking mentorship/funding opportunities for outstanding developers.

Applications remain open registration link and those chosen for the mentor-led program will learn how to build decentralized apps on the Polygon blockchain.

The camp will consist of a six-week long learning and a two-week hackathon phase (in two tracks namely: the Beginners track and the Mastery track) where participants will have to build decentralized projects on Polygon Blockchain and compete for huge financial and mentorship prizes.

Cash for grabs

The beginner’s track will be open for developers who are new in the web3 space and do not have any Web3 experience yet. The best performing developer in this category will win $5000, while the first and second runners-up will get $3000 and $2000 respectively. Additionally, the next top 10 projects will each get $500.

The Mastery track will, on the other hand, focus on advanced Web3 learning, and is targeted at those who have some experience in the Web3 space. The first, second and third project in this category will be awarded with $10000, $7000 and $5000 respectively. The top three projects will also get direct access to Polygon’s Accelerator program, for further mentorship and funding, while the next top 30 projects will each be awarded $750.

“The future is indeed bright. We see Web 3.0 as the only industry with the right technology to solve Africa’s numerous financial problems, and the only channel through which Africans can truly attain financial freedom”, Dalip Tyagi, Developer Relations Team Lead, said.

‘’Working with Polygon allows their existing developer base, along with new developers across Africa, to tap into the power of the Polygon blockchain and ecosystem using Xend Finance’s technology.’’

Ugochukwu Aronu, CEO of Xend Finance, said they will help African developers reach a global audience through Polygon’s blockchain.

The training aims to bring together more than 2,000 developers, working with numerous developer organizations in Africa namely: Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt. All participants will be awarded with certificates.