Basketball: Legacy Tournament Is Back

The annual tournament on Rwanda Basketball Federation’s calendar “Legacy Tournament“ is scheduled to start next month.

United Generation Basketball Club (UGB) will host the third edition of the Legacy Tournament from October 21 through October 30.

The aim of this tournament since its inauguration in 2018 is to remember founders who initiated the club and pioneered its long lasting legacy of promotion, development and empowerment of future leaders and athletes through basketball.

This year’s tournament will, for the first time, attract foreign clubs – specifically from the East African region, to compete with local teams.

In total, ten teams will participate in the men’s category, including eight local clubs and two foreign ones.

In the women’s category, five teams will rub shoulders including four local and one team from the region.

For the veterans’ category, four local teams and two foreign ones will rub shoulders.

The tournament will also have a Juniors’ competition where school teams, academies and junior teams will participate.

The United Generation Basketball Club is a fraternity of basketball players, fans and friends who have in common the love of the game and the spirit of contributing towards youth education and fulfillment through basketball game.

UGB has been actively participating in the national league of basketball since its inauguration. The team was created at Lycee de Kigali (LDK), by the late Aimable Shampiyona and Je an de Dieu Nizeyimana.

They had the ambition to turn the small high school club into a competing club playing in the national league.

Since then, the team never looked back; UGB has been present on the competitive level and continued to support young players for both gaining basketball skills and their education at different levels.

UGB leaders says that there are still few details to put in order before the kickoff of the tournament, those include participating teams, fixtures and venues.