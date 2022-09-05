After winning a leadership contest for the ruling Conservative party on Monday, Liz Truss will take office as Britain’s next Prime Minister, replacing Boris Johnson. She has promised to move forward with tax reform promises, addressing a worsening energy issue. The issues find an unsolved UK-Rwanda partnership agreement to relocate illegal immigrants which is still in the High Court hearing to see if it is legal.

She succeeds Boris Johnson, whose forced retirement was announced in July as a result of months of controversy that caused support for his administration to dwindle.

Boris Johnson will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday 6 to officially tender his resignation. Truss will follow him and be asked to form a government by the monarch.

In July this year, Truss said she would support and extend the UK-Rwanda partnership as one of the ways to increase the border force to make sure that the country has proper protection to stop illegal immigrants at the English Channel.

“The Rwanda policy is the right policy. I’m determined to see it through to full implementation, as well as exploring other countries that we can work on similar partnerships with. It’s the right thing to do,” Truss told the media in July.

“I’m also determined to make sure that we have the right level of forces at our border. I’m going to increase the border force to make sure that we have the proper protection in place directly at the border,”

Today, Truss, the current Foreign Minister, defeated former finance Minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Truss told media in July that she would bring forward a strengthened UK Bill of Rights to provide a “sound legal basis” to tackle illegal migration, according to the reports.

Her statement follows a partnership agreement to relocate UK migrants to Rwanda was signed in April. It is believed that by relocating migrants to Rwanda and investing in personal development and employment for migrants, the two nations are taking bold steps to address the imbalance in global opportunities which drives illegal migration while dismantling the incentive structures which empower criminal gangs and endanger innocent lives.

Since the illegal immigrant’s crisis started four years ago, August this year marked the highest monthly influx of migrants to the UK, according to UK Ministry of Defence data.

For example, a total of 8,644 people were taken off 189 inflatables last month, including a daily record of 1,295 on August 22. After a flimsy boat capsized close to the French port of Calais in November of last year, over 27 migrants perished.

According to reports, a survivor described how the French and British government officials both refused to take responsibility for the sinking boat. With 960 arriving here on Saturday in 20 tiny boats, the number of crossings has surpassed 26,000 this year.

The French government reported that 190 people were also stopped on Saturday. In order to tackle the Channel activities, the government announced the Rwanda program in April.

Today, the High Court action will start a five-day hearing that will decide whether the UK is sending some illegal immigrants to Rwanda, or not.

Last week, a new panel of eight experts was appointed by the governments of the UK and Rwanda. Its role was to independently oversee the UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership.

The Independent Monitoring Committee is made up of experts with a variety of skills, including in the human rights, migration, asylum, international law, and business sectors, according to a statement provided by the UK’s Home Office.

They will be in charge of monitoring the partnership’s end-to-end activities from the UK to Rwanda as well as analysing and reporting on those operations.

Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, spoke with Priti Patel, his counterpart in Britain, last week on the partnership that appears like the two countries are looking to forge ahead with the plan, despite several challenges it has faced since it was announced at the end of April.