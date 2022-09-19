Genocide Suspect Munyenyezi Seeks To Block Transfer to Nyamagabe

Béatrice Munyenyezi who is on trial for alleged crimes committed during the genocide against the Tutsi has refused to be locked up in Nyamagabe Prison in the Southern province sighting several reasons.

Bunyenyezi was deported from the USA to Rwanda in April 2021 to face charges of genocide, complicity to commit genocide and inciting others to commit the genocide.

She has since been held in Nyarugenge prison (in Kigali City) and the last time she appeared before court- at the Intermediate Court of Huye, in Huye district, Southern Province was on July 19, 2022.

The suspect was today supposed to be transferred to Nyamagabe prison to make it easier for her to stand trial in Huye district but she appealed against the decision.

In a letter dated September 18, 2022, Munyenyezi said that she prefers to stay in Nyarugenge prison, alleging that she would not receive requirements she asked for including special meals related to her illness, if transferred to the Southern Province.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in Huye court this Monday morning, September 19, 2022, but she was only represented by her lawyers- Bikotwa Bruce and Gashema while the prosecution was present in court.

During the short hearing Munyenyezi who appeared virtually said she would love to stay in Nyarugenge Prison and be taken to Huye for trial and then return to her cell in Kigali.

Munyenyezi is being prosecuted for crimes including murder and genocide, conspiring to commit genocide, planning genocide and directly or indirectly encouraging people to commit genocide.