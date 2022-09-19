Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest

Thousands of dignitaries, government officials from across the world, the religious community today joined the royal family of England for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II who passed on September 8.

A military procession which involved more than 30,000 people from the UK security and defense forces dominated the event.

In the morning, King Charles III together with other members of the Royal Family, Heads of State and dignitaries from around the world gathered at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The arrival at Westminster Abbey, the same place where the Queen held her royal wedding several decades ago was meticulously organised.

For example, the 15 former Prime Ministers that were approved by Queen Elizabeth II and their spouses came in organised procession.

Coming after the 15 former Prime Ministers was current UK Prime Minister Liz Truss who was appointed by the Queen two days before her passing on.

“It should be reminded that Winston Churchill was the first Prime Minister to be appointed by Queen Elizabeth II. The queen once invited Churchill to her anniversary celebration using a hand writing, which was a rare gesture,” comments BBC journalist at Westminster.

Also coming at this cathedral of the Anglican church were 64 members of he royal family including King Charles III, Prince Williams and Prince Harry, their spouses and children.

The coffin of the Queen was brought in a highly organised procession, on a gun carrier which is more than 100 years old.

“We praise her Christian faith and devotion,” said the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster.

Hoyle’s short preaching at this service came after two readings, the first one by Patricia Scottland, the Secretary General of Commonwealth in 1Corinthians 15:20-26, 53-58.

The scripture reads, among others that “For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive.” and that “The last enemy to be destroyed is death.”

The Second reading was by Prime Minister Liz Truss in John 14:1-9A with words like “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me.”

The preacher further prayed for the bereaved royal family and other bereaved families following the passing of the Queen.

He said the Queen was an a example of Christian believers, someone to emulate and paid tribute for her love to her people even during trying moments.

“During COVID-19 lockdown, the Queen said, we will be together,” said Hoyle adding: “We will see each other again.”

After the mass where many bishops prayed for the royal family, one of the largest military processions ever assembled accompanied the cortège as it processed through central London before The Queen’s final journey home to Windsor Castle.

All the way, some 25 kilometers, citizen threw flowers to the funeral coach and its cortege before the committal service at St. George Chapel.

To this chapel also Queen Mother was laid to rest, among other royal family members, including her husband Prince Philip who died April 2021 aged 99 years old.

At St. George Chapel, the ministering cleric led Revelations 21:1-6 reminding that God is Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End.