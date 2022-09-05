Handball U18: Rwanda Qualifies for Final

Rwanda handball under 18 national team has advanced to the U18 African men’s handball championship 2022 final after edging Morocco 35-34.

On Friday last week Rwanda made history by qualifying to the World Cup after registering their ticket to the semi final. Thereafter, the team reached the Final for the first time in history.

Rwanda was in group A along side Egypt, Madagascar and Algeria, In their first game Rwanda defeated Madagascar and then lost to Egypt before they drew with Algeria which automatically advanced them in the semifinals where they faced Morocco tonight.

In the final, Rwanda will clash with the Pharaohs on this Tuesday – September 6 at BK ARENA in Kigali.