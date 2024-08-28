Sauti Sol’s Ex-vocalist Bien Jets in For A Music Project with Bruce Melodie

Former Sauti Sol’s lead vocalist Bien Aime Baraza has arrived in Kigali for a music collaboration with music star Bruce Melodie.

Upon arriving on Kigali International airport, the Kenyan pop star told journalists that he intends to leave the country after fully executing a music project he has with Bruce Melodie which includes a video shoot.

“I came to Rwanda for a music collaboration with my brother Bruce Melodie and I intend to leave the country after completing the whole project as well as discussing future music projects with other artists that we might connect during my stay in the country,” says Bien Aime.

He added that he wishes to work on a song with R&B sensation The Ben, because he likes the way he puts in energy in every song he works on.

After a brief meeting with showbiz fraternity, the ‘Wahala’ hitmaker is believed to have been driven by Bruce Melodie straight to the sight where, the two plans to shoot a video from.

Bin Aime seems have fallen in love with Rwanda’s music fraternity and its hospitality and beautiful sceneries as the singer last shot his music video ‘Wahala’ featuring Nigeria’s Adekule Gold in the country.

The project of the song has been in the pipeline since 2022, when Bruce Melodie traveled in Kenya for a media tour and later connected with Bien.

The ‘Sowe’ singer later posted a picture on his official social media platform in the studio together with Bien Ame and audio producer Made Beats which made it clear that the two are working on a new record.

‘The kitchen is extra hot with my brother @bienamesol’ he captioned the image.

Sauti Sol members switch to working on their solo projects after 17 years working as a group, during their tenure the group was among the leading pop group and the travelled the whole world performing in big arenas including performing for international icons like former US president Barrack Obama.

Sauti Sol was a Kenyan Afropop band formed in Nairobi in 2005 by vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi.

Initially an accappela group, guitarist Polycarp Otieno joined before they named themselves Sauti Sol