O’Level Results: Days After Meeting President Kagame, Tuyisenge Among Top Performers

The stars continue to align for Denys Prince Tuyisenge, who days after meeting President Paul Kagame, together with a team of students who excelled in math competitions at regional and continental levels, has emerged among the best performing students in national exams.

Tuyisenge, 15, a student at the Gasabo-based Hope Haven Christian Secondary School, emerged the second best performing student in the national exams at Ordinary Level, behind Alia Ange Stevine Telimbere Ineza, of Lycee Notre Dame de Citeaux, in the results announced by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

Tuyisenge was among the students who have competed in this year and the previous years’ editions of Pan African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) and International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) who were received by President Kagame on August 22 to congratulate them for representing the country well.

Tuyisenge won Rwanda’s first-ever gold medal at PAMO 2024 which took place from 10 to 20 August 2024 at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was one of six students on the Rwandan team trained by African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Rwanda who participated in the continental competition, in which Rwanda won a silver medal, three bronze medals, and several PAMO Girls Bronze Medals, on top of Tuyisenge’s Gold.

PAMO is an annual event that brings together secondary school students. This was Rwanda’s fourth participation and the biggest win in the competition, organized by the African Mathematics Union. PAMO 2024 attracted students from 27 African countries.