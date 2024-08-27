Rwanda Tech Companies Root for More STEM Education for Employment

Technology company owners have indicated there is an increased technological innovation from science students, a trend which could solve the problem of requiring job experiences for one to get hired in Rwanda.

The highlight was made during the August episode of the monthly EdTech Monday radio talk show on KTRadio this August 27, 2024 with three panelists discussing the state of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Rwanda.

EdTech Monday is sponsored by the Mastercard Foundation Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT works in collaboration with Rwanda ICT Chamber, with a mission to foster advancement in educational technology through different initiatives and innovations

The August episode panel included: Espoir Serukiza, Chief Operating Officer (COO) STEM Power Rwanda, Husna Butoyi Umurerwa, Program Manager at FabLab Rwanda and Jean Bosco Mugiraneza, Managing Director Etite Ltd.

The trio, hosted by Ines Ghislaine Nyinawumuntu, discussed the day’s theme: “Investing in hands-on digital STEM learning experiences and industry partnerships”, exploring how collaborative efforts can help to scale access.

From the tech world angle, the techpreneur panel showed that tech companies are shifting to recruiting candidates with the ability to innovate, hands-on and practical skills on the job rather than experience at the job.

While unemployment levels have reached 17.2% in Rwanda, job vacancy application forms in Rwanda normally come with a requirement of job experiences (with a range of years) and this can limit chances of employment for young, but innovative and hand-on skilled minds.

Husna Butoyi Umurerwa says that at Fab-Lab Rwanda, they have a department that started in 2016, by the First Lady of the President of the Republic, Jeannette Kagame, and it trains practical skills for computer programmers.

“Nowadays there is no need to employ someone who has been working for some time, but the need is for an employee who knows the work they are doing and is productive.

Therefore, science-based technology will help to achieve this and using robots will not take away jobs but will also make it easier.” Umurerwa said.

STEM Power Rwanda COO, Serukiza emphasized the importance of use of technology and stated that work experience requirements will disappear at some point soon.

For instance, Serukiza said that there are many examples of students who have started to earn money while in school because of the use of technology, and thus the requirement of work experience will be like a ‘dream’.

Serukiza remarked the emphasis on STEM education in Rwanda will be a key propeller for the country’s development agenda especially that there are examples of countries that were once poor, and now have grown economically because technology is shaping their economies quickly.

Rwanda’s Vision 2050 underscores the importance of STEM education in fostering innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Rwanda STEM Education In Focus:

Recognizing this, the Rwandan government, in collaboration with private sector partners and international organizations, has made significant investments in hands-on digital STEM learning experiences.

In recent years, Rwanda has emerged as a regional leader in leveraging technology to drive education reform, particularly in STEM education. Rwanda’s EdTech sector has witnessed remarkable advancements, particularly in the integration of digital tools to enhance STEM education.

Initiatives such as the Rwanda Coding Academy, which provides specialized training in software engineering, and the Smart Classrooms project, which aims to equip schools with modern digital infrastructure, are prime examples of the country’s commitment to fostering a tech-savvy generation.

Training platforms like Andela Rwanda, establishment of the Kigali Innovation City have created an ecosystem where students can engage in hands-on digital learning experiences, further bridging the gap between education and industry.

These initiatives have not only improved access to quality STEM education but have also encouraged the development of homegrown digital content and applications, contributing to a more localized and relevant educational experience.

Industry partnerships have played a crucial role in enhancing the effectiveness of hands-on digital STEM learning in Rwanda. Collaborations between educational institutions and technology companies have created opportunities for students to apply their classroom knowledge in real-world settings.

For instance, partnerships between Rwandan universities and global tech giants like Microsoft, IBM, and Google have facilitated internships, mentorship programs, and collaborative projects that expose students to cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices.

The investment in hands-on digital STEM learning experiences, coupled with strong industry partnerships, is reshaping the educational landscape in Rwanda. These efforts are not only preparing students for the future workforce but are also positioning Rwanda as a hub for innovation and technology in Africa.

What The Panelists Are Doing?

Fab Lab Rwanda showed that they have chipped in this call by creating space for young Rwandans to innovate using technology, starting from schools, industries and the private sector in general but without cost and many beneficiaries have been productive.

STEMpower Rwanda, said that they have already delivered various science laboratories (Smart Class Labs) to universities, and that they are working with technology companies to provide the capacity needed in some universities.

Jean Bosco Mugiraneza, the CEO of ETITE Ltd- a software company that develops mobile apps and web platforms, software and IT support among others, explained that in order to help different companies use technology, they now introduced tech programs for warehouse logistics, employee productivity management.