PHOTOS: President Kagame, First Lady Wind Up Busy Weekend Attending Kwita Izina Gala Dinner

President Paul Kagame and the First Lady Mrs. Jeannette Kagame would up a busy weekend by attending the Kwita Izina Gala Dinner which was held on Sunday night at Intare Arena in Rusororo, Gasabo district. The colourful event featured performances by legendary Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour, Joel Ruti and a cameo appearance by Sauti Sol.

“This evening at Intare Arena, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame attended the #KwitaIzina Gala Night, celebrating the 18th edition of the gorilla naming ceremony during which 20 newborn gorillas were named on Friday at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park,” Urugwiro Village tweeted.

The dinner was also attended by some of the namers who participated in the annual naming baby gorilla naming ceremony, including football legend Didier Drogba and Kenyan band Sauti Sol, among others. The group took to the stage to perform the popular hit song ‘7 Seconds’ by N’Dour and Nene Cherry, while Drogba did not hesitate to show off his dance moves.

It was an evening of glitz and glamour as N’Dour put up a performance befitting a legend of his status, with the Ivorian and former Chelsea star Drogba hopping on the stage to prove that his dancing skills can match the skills he displayed on the pitch during his playing days.

One for the books ✨🕺🏿 A surprise collaborative performance from the legendary @YoussouNdourSN and iconic @sautisol, also both this year’s Kwita Izina Namers!#VisitRwanda 🇷🇼 pic.twitter.com/0oy4a0NsbV — Kwita Izina (@Kwitaizina) September 4, 2022

Earlier in the day, President Kagame today received a group of investors from various sectors including finance, media, health to discuss investment opportunities in Rwanda.

Prior to meeting the investors, President Kagame and First Lady joined residents of the City of Kigali for the Car Free Day, the mass sports program that takes place every other Sunday morning, closing down roads in the city and dedicating them to walkers, joggers, cyclists among others.

They were joined on the walk by some of the individuals who participated in Kwita Izina, including the chairman of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Itzhak Fisher and members of the Kenyan boy group Sauti Sol. Others included the Minister of Sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju and the Mayor of City of Kigali, Pudence Rubingisa.