Umuri, Ambassadors and René Academy Are Champions of 6 Aside Street Tournament.

On this Friday September 2nd at Mburabuturo pitch in Kicukiro District, Umuri Foundation of the Rwandan football legend Jimmy Mulisa, in collaboration with City of Kigali, UNICEF Rwanda, and AHF Rwanda, organized the finals of a 6Aside Street Football Tournament.

It aimed at reviving former street football playing atmosphere to occupy children during the holidays, showcasing their talents and supporting character building and behavior change.

It’s a competition that has been going on for days, where children from all over the city of Kigali were selected and then qualified to the finals that were played from historical play ground of Mburabuturo.

It is not the first time Umuri foundation organized youth competitions since its inauguration.

It has been organizing various youth competitions in both boys and girls categories. This time the competition was mainly attended by children in holidays.

The tournament was attended by 31 teams, including 22 boy teams and 7girl teams.

At the finals the awarded teams were the champion and the first runner-up in each category (U16, U13 and girls team)

In addition to the trophies, awards included schooling materials to facilitate children in the forthcoming academic year.