President Kagame Rounds Up Busy Week of Crucial Talks In New York

President Kagame had a busy week at the just concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where he addressed world leaders on peace and also held several side meetings which touched several aspects of Rwanda’s development.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77) opened on September 13, 2022, with High-Level Week taking place September 19-23 in New York.

In the same line of peace, Kagame held talks with Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) to discuss key issues in sectors of security, development, regional integration among others.

On the sidelines, Kagame held talks with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, focusing on Rwanda’s contribution to peacekeeping, the ongoing economic progress in the country, and the security situation in the Great Lakes region.

The meeting followed Kagame’s strong statement on the need to resolve the 20 year old conflict in the DR Congo in which he said Rwanda has always been blamed for it.

President Kagame held a meeting with Prime Minister Juan Antonio Briceño of Belize. The two leaders explored ways to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between Rwanda and Belize- a meeting that was supposed to happen earlier this month with Kagame making an official state visit to Belize, but the trip was postponed.

Kagame also received former US ambassador and critic of Rwanda, Samantha Power, the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – a US Government development agency.

Their discussions focused on ways to strengthen existing partnership with the Agency in key sectors including health and agriculture, among others

The USAID supports Rwanda in various sectors of development ranging from health, education and business development and capacity building and in 2020 the agency signed a financing agreement worth $ 48.6 million (approximately Rwf46.2 billion) which is part of a five-year agreement to commit Rwf605 billion (approximately $ 643.8 million) to Rwanda’s development efforts.

Open Opportunity Doors

President Kagame also met with several leaders and international business persons to discuss opportunities available to invest in Rwanda.

On this note, Kagame had a meeting with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, Holm Keller of Kenup Foundation, and Professor Senait Fisseha where they discussed opportunities for partnerships for vaccine manufacturing to ensure equitable access.

While in New York, President Kagame also received David Bonderman, an American billionaire businessman and they discussed various investment opportunities available in Rwanda.

He also met with Raymond Chambers, a philanthropist and World Health Organization (WHO)’s Ambassador for Global Strategy and Health Financing to discuss possible partnership opportunities in different sectors including global health financing and innovation.