Bank Of Kigali Raises 62M For Agahozo Shalom Youth Village Through Hiking Karisimbi

In a bid to raise funds for educating vulnerable children, employees of Bank of Kigali and Agahozo Shalom Youth Village have hiked Mount Karisimbi, which is the highest peak in Rwanda with an altitude of 4,507m. The Karisimbi hike was part of the fundraising campaign in which RwF 62 million was raised and will be used to sponsor the education for over 500 vulnerable children at Agahozo Shalom Youth Village.

The two-day hike that started on Friday, 21st October 2022 comprised of hikers from partner institutions – RSSB, I&M Bank, BK Arena, RTC and all BK Subsidiaries – with a total number of 20 hikers. The whole team reached the summit safely and thankful for everyone who supported this noble cause.

“It is our utmost honor and privilege to be part of this toughest challenge for youth education. We are living our motto of Financially transforming lives, in addition to raising awareness for education as a key pillar for sustainable growth.” We believe with this contribution more students are given a chance to go to school and more importantly the hope for a brighter future,” Said Nathalie Mpaka, Chief Finance Officer at Bank of Kigali.

This is the second consecutive year of hiking Karisimbi and raising funds for Agahozo Shalom Youth Village. Last year’s hikers raised RwF 70 million for youth education through ASYV.