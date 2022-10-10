PM Ngirente Fires RURA Senior Officials Over ‘Indiscipline & Managerial Failures’

The Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, on Monday dismissed senior officials at Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), over what was described as ‘indiscipline and managerial failures’.

The dropped officials include Eng. Deo Muvunyi, who has been the Acting Director General since February this year, Pearl Uwera, Senior Manager in charge of Finance, and Fabian Rwabizi, Senior Manager in charge of Human Resources and Administration, according to the announcement issued by the PM’s office.

Details of what they did were not revealed but according to sources, the dismissal came after several weeks of scrutiny at the regulatory body, which discovered serious cases of mismanagement at the government body charged with regulating key services of public interest.

Eng. Muvunyi was appointed the acting Director General, following the appointment of Eng. Ernest Nsabimana, the former Director General, as Minister of Infrastructure on January 31, 2022

Eng. Deo Muvunyi, who was serving as the Senior Manager in charge of Transport Planning and Industry Development at RURA, was appointed the caretaker on February 16, 2022.

He had been serving as the Senior Manager in charge of Transport Planning and Industry Development since 2004. Among other duties and responsibilities, he was charged with preparing recommendations for transport strategic plan, developing the transport sector regulatory framework and following up on the execution of transport sector action plan and budget.

Eng. Muvunyi studied Civil Engineering at the former Kigali Institution of Science and Technology (KIST), now University of Rwanda (UR)- College of Science and Technology and obtained a Masters from the University of Technology, Malaysia.