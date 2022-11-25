PHOTOS: President Kagame In Niger For AU Economic Summit

President Paul Kagame on Thursday evening arrived in Niamey, Niger for the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification

Today, Friday, President Kagame is expected to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification and the Extraordinary Session on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Held under the theme, “Industrializing Africa: Renewed Commitment towards Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialization and Economic Diversification”, the two sessions of the Extraordinary Summit will focus on decisions to increase the pace of industrialization across the continent as well as further establish instruments to facilitate the implementation of the AfCFTA.

To date, 44 countries have ratified AfCFTA.

As one of the pilot countries of the Guided Trade Initiative alongside Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Tunisia, Rwanda began with exported coffee and tea to Ghana. The Guided Trade Initiative aims to achieve AfCFTA goals through matchmaking businesses and products for export and import between interested State Parties.

Ahead of the summit, the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum hosted the Heads of State to a dinner on Thursday evening.