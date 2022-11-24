Teta Karemera In Miss Pride of Africa UK 2022 Finals

Rwandan Teta Karemera 18, is currently leading an online voting for final contestants, in this year’s Miss Pride of Africa, a beauty pageant usually held in the United Kingdom.

Miss Pride of Africa UK is organized to promote African beauty, diverse cultural heritage, unity, talent and to showcase a positive image of African women to the world.

Teta is currently topping on a list of 20 final contestants from different African countries, with over 500 votes. This year’s Miss Pride of Africa UK Grand Finale will be held on the 26th of November, 2022 at The Royal Regency in London.

In an interview with Ktpress, Teta’s father William Karemera expressed his wish to have all Rwandans rally behind her daughter through voting.

To Vote contestant Teta Karemera, you follow the link below:https://pageantvote.co/pageants/55/contestants/443

“My daughter has gone this far because of her passion to represent Rwanda at a global scope. She has always loved showcasing how Rwanda has inspired and empowered a girl-child. This has also been coupled with soliciting for votes from friends, relatives and the Rwandan community in the UK”, William Karemera, proudly talked about his daughter.

Born November 23, 2002 in Nyamata, Bugesera district, in Rwanda’s Eastern province, Teta Karemera re-located to London with her parents in 2019. She is currently a student at Westminster Kingsway College.

Teta has a passion for modeling and looks forward to becoming a successful fashion model to inspire other young African women to stand up and shine.

Other final contestants in the Miss Pride of Africa UK 2022 are from Nigeria, DR-Congo, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Sierra Leon and Mayotte.