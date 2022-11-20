First Cohort Graduates from Bank of Kigali Academy

On Thursday, November 17, twenty-five students graduated after completing a three-month training in banking at Bank of Kigali academy.

Graduates find this an opportunity to perfect their duties in the banking system, in addition to prior acquired knowledge at University.

They include students previously selected from best performing university graduates in the area of accounting, finance, business technology, among others.

Joshua Ngarambe, one of the beneficiaries of this training said the skills acquired, in addition to what he had previously learnt at University make him competent enough to fulfill his duties in the banking sector.

“After this training, I have acquired more knowledge regarding emotional intelligence towards serving better my clients, understanding their likes and dislikes and finding solutions to their queries,” Ngarambe said.

During their course of training, this cohort also visited Nyarugenge prison to interact with inmates convicted over charges related to financial mismanagement. This served a lesson to them that in case of similar mistakes, one would lead the same life.

Another graduate in this batch Aline Micomyiza said visiting the inmates provided lessons to be taken serious in their career.

“One should not do anything before thinking twice, as this helps in realizing whether your decision leads you to a best or worst situation”, said Micomyiza

Bank of Kigali Chief Executive Officer Dr. Diane Karusisi said it is important that new employees train in required skills, for the banking sector to achieve long-term goals.

“This is a group of youth who have learnt about how the banking sector operates, renders quick services to clients and willing to put all services at high level,” she said.

Bank of Kigali through its academy plans to train fresh graduates every year before they are integrated in the banking sector.