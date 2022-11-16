Road To Qatar: Meet The Black Stars of Ghana

As we are counting days to go for 2022 world cup Qatar on fingertips, teams are warming up and aiming high and the Black Stars of Ghana are one of the men that will carry the african flag.

The first time Ghana qualified for the World Cup was in 2006, which made them the youngest team in the tournament.

After their first debut in 2006, Ghana played FIFA world cup finals two more times in 2010, and 2014. They only missed out in 2018 ever since.

In 2006 they were the only African side to advance to the second round of 2006 FIFA world Cup and were the sixth nation in a row from Africa to progress beyond the group stages of the World Cup.

Ghana had the youngest team in the FIFA World Cup of 2006 with an average age of 23 years and 352 days, and were praised for their improving performance. FIFA ranked Ghana 13th out of the 32 countries who competed in the tournament.

In the 2010 World cup played in South Africa, Ghana progressed beyond the group stages, and reached the quarter-finals where they were eliminated by Uruguay.

Ghana was defeated by Uruguay on penalties after Luis Suárez controversially hand-balled on the goal line deep into extra time, denying Ghana an almost certain winning goal.

Had Ghana won their quarter final, they would have become the first African nation to progress to the semifinals of the world cup.

In 2010, Ghana played matches against Serbia, Australia and Germany, in Group D, and went on to face the United States of America and Uruguay.

Ghana won the match against Serbia by 1-0. The match against Australia was equalized, and the match against Germany was lost by 1-0. Ghana however progressed from the Group stage on a goal difference technicality.

That time in the 32 countries that participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, FIFA ranked Ghana 7th.

In the 2014 World Cup played in Brazil, Ghana was eliminated during the group stages.

During Ghana’s 2014, they did not make it out of Group G to the round of 16 stages. Ghana played matches with the United States, Germany, and Portugal.

The match against the United States was lost by 2-1, the match against Germany was a draw with a 2-2 score line, while the match against Portugal was lost by 2-1. Ghana finished at the bottom of the group with a single point. Ghana has not been a winner in any of the 2014 World Cup games.

Ghana’s squad includes several big names from European football clubs, such as Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, as well as a few players who have recently switched nationality in order to represent the African nation.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey and Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams are two such examples and both will hope to represent Ghana in Qatar.

Ghana pooled in group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea and they will start their journey by facing Portugal on 24th and 28th against South Korea before facing Uruguay on 2nd December.