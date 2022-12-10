Brazil Crashed Out of the World Cup Against Croatia

Croatia stunned five-time world champions Brazil with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win at the Education City Stadium to book a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

This was one of their biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Brasil’s key striker Neymar who left the pitch in tears had fired Brazil into the lead at the end of the first half of extra-time, working one-twos with Rodrygo and Lucas Paqueta before rounding goalkeeper Livakovic to score. But it did not break Croatia’s resistance as the 2018 World Cup finalists hit back to level.

Brazil had never played with the same attacking flair as in their last-16 win over South Korea. Croatia were as obdurate and difficult to break down as ever, and they have now gone to extra time in eight of their last nine major tournament knockout matches, with the exception being their defeat to France in the World Cup final four years ago.

After the game, it was confirmed that boss Tite would be leaving his job, the 61-year-old unable to add to his Copa America triumph in 2019.

Croatia have now reached at least the semi-finals on all three occasions they have made it safely out of the World Cup group stage (1998, 2018 and 2022).

Elsewhere Argentina clinched a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands and will face Croatia in the semis.