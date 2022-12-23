As Kigali Loses Against Sunrise, APR FC Holds Etincelles

Rwanda topflight league day 15 continuous as they head towards the end of season’s first leg.

Some of the topflight giants were away from home and their journeys were not blessed at all as AS Kigali lost to eastern based Sunrise while army sponsored APR FC and Etincelles shared the spoil.

As Kigali’s game was played from Nyagatare stadium known as Golgotha stadium the home of Sunrise where the Seninga innocent’s boys controlled well the game from the start trying to close the game in their defensive zone to avoid Citizens’ penetration.

After only 14 minutes of the second half at Golgotha stadium, Sunrise’s Babuwa Samson broke the deadlock to register the leading before Mubilu Yafesi scored the second on 70 minutes of the game.

The only goal of As Kigali was scored by their attacker Jacques Tuyisenge on 88 minutes to end the game 2-1.

After beating As Kigali, Sunrise FC registered 6 consecutive win and immediately took the 8th place with 22 points only 8 points behind the table leaders.

Today APR FC hold Etincelles by 1-1 in a game played from Stade Umuganda in Rubavu district Western province.

APR FC started brightly the game as they look to score and lead the game early as their game plan and to continue to put pressure and chase the table leaders.

APR FC’s Bizimana Yannick netted first goal on 27th minute of the game before center referee sent then in the break.

After coming back APR FC continued to dominate the host but their plans failed to last as Etincelles striker Suleiman Moro scored the equalizer on 71st minute of the game.

APR FC’s corrected only one point before entering festive season.

After this match of day 15, APR FC took the 2nd place with 28 points equal to Rayon sports but the blues still have one game in hand. Etincelles FC took 7th place with 26 points four points behind the table leader.

Day 15 Results

Musanze FC 1-1 Police FC

Rutsiro FC 2-1 Bugesera FC

Espoir FC 0-1 Gorilla FC

Sunrise FC 2-1 AS Kigali

Rwamagana City 2-1 Mukura VS

Etincelles 1-1 APR FC

Friday

Marine vs Kiyovu sports

Rayon Sports vs Gasogi United