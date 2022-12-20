Burundian Ntakarutimana Joseph Elected New EALA Speaker

The 5th Assembly of the East Africa Parliamentary Assembly(EALA) has elected Hon. Ntakarutimana Joseph from Burundi as new Speaker of the House replacing Rwanda’s Martin Ngoga who led the outgoing 4th assembly.

Ntakarutimana was elected uncontested after his contenders from South Sudan (Hon. Dr. Leonardo Anne Itto and Hon. Gai Deng) pulled out of the race.

The speaker took oath after the EALA’s new members from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and recently Democratic Republic of Congo.

The oath taking ceremony was held in Arusha, Tanzania at the EAC Headquarters on Monday, December 19.

EALA includes a total of 63 members (9 from each member state) and 5 Ministers from partner states (Ex-officio) and EAC Secretary General and the Council to the Community.