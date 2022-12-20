Burundian Ntakarutimana Joseph Elected New EALA Speaker

The 5th Assembly of the East Africa Parliamentary Assembly(EALA) has elected Hon. Ntakarutimana Joseph from Burundi as new Speaker of the House replacing Rwanda’s Martin Ngoga who led the outgoing 4th assembly.
Ntakarutimana was elected uncontested after his contenders from South Sudan (Hon. Dr. Leonardo Anne Itto and Hon. Gai Deng) pulled out of the race.
The speaker took oath after the EALA’s new members from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and recently Democratic Republic of Congo.
The oath taking ceremony was held in Arusha, Tanzania at the EAC Headquarters on Monday, December 19.
EALA includes a total of 63 members (9 from each member state) and 5 Ministers from partner states (Ex-officio) and EAC Secretary General and the Council to the Community.
The assembly is governed by Article 9 of the Treaty establishing East African Community. The agreement was first signed on November 30, 1999, and came into force on July 7, 2000.
According to the provisions of the agreement, each country is represented by nine elected Deputies from each member state.
EALA’s goals include passing laws that regulate the community, monitoring government activities, and advocating on various issues that threaten the people of this community.
EALA also debates and makes recommendations on the organization’s budget needs and how it should be used, and monitors various reports on the organization’s activities and provides oversight for the EAC.
At EALA, Rwanda is represented by Fatuma Nyirakobwa Ndangiza, Kayonga Caroline Rwivanga, Harebamungu Mathias, Musangabatware Clement, Dr Nyiramana Aisha, Uwumukiza Françoise, Rutazana Francine, Iradukunda Alodie and Bahati Alex.
DRC members include: Boulu Ipenda Désiré, Ewanga Is’Ewanga Iwoka Jean Bertrand, Kalala Kwete Evariste, Kaubo Kalwa Géraldine, Masirika Nganiza Dorothée, Maswama Ilenda Jérémie, Mundela Mbombo Joseph, Mwetaminwa Nyota Stella, and Ngate Mangu François.